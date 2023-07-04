Adviser banned and ordered to pay £850k over unsuitable advice﻿

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has banned Paul Steel of Estate Matters Financial (EMF) from working in financial services for giving "unsuitable defined benefit (DB) transfer advice". Steel has been ordered to pay £850,000 to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) to cover compensation costs. Steel's firm, EMF, advised more than 480 clients on DB pension transfers, including people in the British Steel Pension Scheme between 2015 and 2018. More than £140m of pension assets were transferred as a result. When the FCA investigated a sample of client files in 2019, it...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes