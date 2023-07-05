Franklin Templeton launches two ETFs focused on food, health and wellness

Franklin Templeton has launched two new sustainable, thematic ETFs, the Franklin Future of Food UCITS ETF and Franklin Future of Health and Wellness UCITS ETF. These new offerings bring the total number of thematic ETFs to three and Article 82 SFDR compliant ETFs to ten in the Franklin Templeton ETF range. Global population growth and the subsequent need to increase food production is a key challenge for humanity in the future, driving innovation and investment in new and more efficient technologies. As populations live longer, demand for more frequent medical care and wellness a...