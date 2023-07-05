Abu Dhabi Global Market actions ESG disclosure regime 'with immediate effect'

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has implemented its sustainable finance regulatory framework with immediate effect, following "significant support" through public consultation. In a statement on 4 July, it said the framework encompasses rules on sustainability-orientated investment funds, managed portfolios and bonds as well as requirements for environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures by ADGM companies. The measures would accelerate the growth of a sustainable finance ecosystem in the jurisdiction and support the UAE's transition to net zero greenhouse gas emissions. The ...
