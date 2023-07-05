The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has revealed proposals to establish a consolidated tape in order to offer investors access to "clear and low-cost trading data". A consolidated tape would combine multiple sources of trading data into a single information stream, which the regulator argues will "increase transparency and access to trading data by lowering its cost and improving data quality". Asset managers call for creation of equities and ETFs consolidated tape The FCA has proposed to establish a CT for bonds, in which it says the UK has a leading global market, before exp...