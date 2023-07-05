FCA confirms investigations into Crispin Odey and Odey Asset Management

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed ongoing investigations into both Crispin Odey and Odey Asset Management, which were launched in mid-2021. Writing in response to a letter from the Treasury Committee, FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi said the regulator was investigating whether Odey was a "fit and proper person to work in financial services" and whether he has failed to comply with FCA rules on integrity, due skill, care and diligence. Treasury Committee questions FCA oversight of Crispin Odey and Odey AM He noted the eponymous founder had not held a senior manage...