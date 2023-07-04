HSBC launches Global Private Banking business in India 

HSBC today (4 July) launched its Global Private Banking (GPB) business in India to serve high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) professionals, entrepreneurs and their families. The new business is aimed at clients with investable assets of more than $2m. HSBC highlighted in a statement how India surpassed the UK as the world's fifth largest economy in 2022 and is expected to overtake Japan and Germany by 2027-281. India also overtook China as the world's most populous country in April 2023 with the number of UHNW individuals in India - those with more than $30m to in...