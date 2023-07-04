M&G hires ex-abrdn and Brooks MacDonald exec as wealth CEO

M&G has hired former abrdn and Brooks Macdonald senior executive Caroline Connellan as chief executive of M&G Wealth. A statement today (4 July) said she will lead M&G's multi-channel wealth business which encompasses Financial Advice, Adviser Services including the M&G Wealth Platform, and Investment Solutions. It currently has c£85bn assets under administration. The business works with c500 of its own advisers and has an active relationship with more than 3,000 advice firms. With over 25 years' of experience in retail financial services, Connellan has a track record of transform...
