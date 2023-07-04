Businesses face 'tax minefield' when offering flexible working overseas

Businesses that are allowing employees to work flexibly overseas could find themselves in hot water if they are not aware of the tax requirements, says tax and consulting specialist RSM UK. According to its latest ‘The Real Economy Report', a third (33%) of businesses have allowed existing employees to work remotely outside of the UK in response to staffing challenges. Labour shortages are being felt across the board, with well over three quarters (88%) of businesses finding employee turnover a challenge. The research was carried out by The Harris Poll for RSM. 411 senior executives ...