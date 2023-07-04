Odey in talks to transfer Special Situations fund to Green Ash Partners

Odey Asset Management is in "advanced talks" with boutique Green Ash Partners to transfer the Special Situations fund run by Adrian Courtenay. The fund was suspended on 15 June following the receipt of "a sizable level of redemption requests" in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct against founder Crispin Odey reported by the FT on 8 June. The fund held $80m assets under management. Odey Asset Management eyes restructure of Odey European Inc and OEI MAC funds Green Ash Partners is a boutique investment manager based in Switzerland and the UK. According to its website, the f...
