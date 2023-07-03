Martin Currie launches its first social impact fund aimed at European clients

Martin Currie, a specialist investment manager of Franklin Templeton, has launched its first social impact fund. A sub-fund of the Franklin Templeton Global Funds plc range domiciled in Ireland, the FTGF Martin Currie Improving Society Fund2 is categorised as Article 93 under the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). It will be registered for distribution initially in France, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Sweden and the UK. This new social impact global equity fund aims to deliver long-term capital growth while advancing fairness of social opportunity and narrowin...