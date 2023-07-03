Martin Currie launches its first social impact fund aimed at European clients

Martin Currie, a specialist investment manager of Franklin Templeton, has launched its first social impact fund. A sub-fund of the Franklin Templeton Global Funds plc range domiciled in Ireland, the FTGF Martin Currie Improving Society Fund2 is categorised as Article 93 under the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). It will be registered for distribution initially in France, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Sweden and the UK. This new social impact global equity fund aims to deliver long-term capital growth while advancing fairness of social opportunity and narrowin...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes