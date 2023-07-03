Singapore regulator MAS names new chairman and deputy

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) today (3 July) said that deputy prime minister and minister for finance, Lawrence Wong, will be appointed chairman of the MAS board of directors from 8 July 2023 to 31 May 2026. Wong has been deputy chairman of MAS since 1 June 2021 and had previously served as a member of the MAS Board from June 2011 to August 2016. He replaces senior minister and coordinating minister for social policies, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who has served as chairman of MAS for twelve years since May 2011, and will step down from 8 July 2023. Gan Kim Yong, minister f...