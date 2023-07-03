UBP partners with Securis IP for insurance-linked securities push across EMEA and Asia

Union Bancaire Privée (UBP) has signed a distribution agreement with Securis Investment Partners LLP (Securis), a leading investment manager of Insurance-Linked Securities (ILS). In a statement on 2 July, UBP said the partnership will enable UBP to offer Securis' global capabilities to institutional clients and third-party distributors throughout Europe, Middle East and Asia. Founded in 2005 and based in London, Securis is a global ILS manager with $3.3bn of assets under management. ILS is an asset class that allows investors to access insurance risk premium by providing cover ...