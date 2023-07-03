Odey AM 'in talks' to transfer global equity funds to Lancaster Investment Management

Odey Asset Management has said it is in "advanced talks" to transfer its five global equity funds to Lancaster Investment Management. Michael Ede, COO and CFO at Odey AM, said in an investor letter seen by International Investment's sister brand Investment Week that fund manager James Hanbury would also transfer to the investment management company under the deal. LF Odey Portfolio fund to be wound up The funds in question are the LF Brook Absolute Return, Brook Absolute Return (IRL), Brook Developed Markets, Brook Absolute Return Focus, and LF Odey Opus. The LF Brook Absolute R...