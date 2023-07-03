Barclays to sever ties with Odey Asset Management - reports

Barclays is looking to terminate its corporate banking relationship with Odey Asset Management, following sexual misconduct allegations against founder Crispin Odey, according to reports. People familiar with the matter told the Financial Times that Barclays has contacted the Financial Conduct Authority about terminating its relationship with the asset management firm. LF Odey Portfolio fund to be wound up They explained the process would have to be carefully managed, as Barclays is responsible for Odey AM's payroll, a function the bank is unable to end immediately. Barclays...