WisdomTree receives shareholder pushback following chair appointment

WisdomTree has appointed a new chair, Win Neuger, after the previous chair was voted out in a campaign from the firm's largest shareholder. In the firm's annual general meeting last month (16 June), WsidomTree chair Frank Salerno lost his re-election bid to ETFS Capital nominee Tonia Pankopf, following a shareholder campaign to push out longstanding directors. ETFS Capital, which holds 10.2% of WisdomTree's outstanding common stock, has led the charge on this, having rallied since April for the firm to change strategy and has continuously called for the replacement of Salerno and Neug...