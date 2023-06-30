BNP Paribas AM to liquidate suspended Russia fund

BNP Paribas Asset Management is set to liquidate the firm's Europe Emerging Equity fund on 3 July, following more than a year of suspension. In a shareholder letter seen by International Investment's sister brand Investment Week, BNP Paribas AM said the liquidation value would be calculated based on the liquid portion of the portfolio as 4 July, adding that "no positive future perspectives… can be foreseen at this stage". The fund has been suspended since 1 March 2022, due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions on the country making the disposal and valuation of m...