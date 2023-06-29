Platforms under FCA scrutiny over Odey AM funds offering - reports

Several UK investment platforms have faced probes from the Financial Conduct Authority for continuing to offer access to Odey Asset Management funds to retail investors, according to reports. Seven funds from Odey AM and subsidiary Brook Asset Management have been suspended following allegations of sexual misconduct against founder Crispin Odey. Odey AM in 'advanced talks' to transfer European funds to SW Mitchell Capital People familiar with the situation told the Financial Times that AJ Bell, Hargreaves Lansdown and Halifax had been contacted by the FCA regarding retail investor ...