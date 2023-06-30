Invesco brings Europe's cheapest all-world ETF to market

Invesco has launched Europe's cheapest all-world ETF, offering investors access to companies across 49 developed and emerging markets for a total expense ratio of 0.15%. The Invesco FTSE All-World UCITS ETF will track the FTSE All-World index, providing exposure to more than 4,000 mid- and large-cap companies on a market-cap weighted basis, rebalanced on a semi-annual basis. Deep Dive: ETFs in 'early stages of growth' as assets exceed $10trn The ETF will track the index using a sampling strategy that selects securities on a quantitative basis, utilising factors including country we...