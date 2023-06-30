Mediobanca Private Banking expands semi-liquid product range

Mediobanca Private Banking expanded its offering in semi-liquid products for professional customers. In a statement on 29 June, it said the new initiative, developed in conjunction with well-established international investment funds, reinforces the distinctiveness of Mediobanca Private Banking's offering in private markets. Compared to traditional investments in the real economy through closed end vehicles, semi-liquid products enable individual investors to commit capital faster and with more flexibility. This will allow Mediobanca's clients, the majority of which are Italian, to b...