HANetf unveils Future of Defence ETF

HANetf is set to launch its Future of Defence UCITS ETF, offering investors access to firms generating revenues from NATO and NATO ally military and cyber spending. The ETF, which will launch on 4 July, will track the EQM Future of Defence index, with HANetf touting the opportunities that have arisen following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Firms in the ETF must derive more than 50% of their revenues from the manufacture and development of military aircraft and defence equipment, or have business operations in cyber security contracted with a NATO member or NATO ally. The maximum...