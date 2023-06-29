Algebris Investments launches sustainable bond fund

Algebris Investments has launched a sustainable bond fund, investing globally in fixed income securities across several areas critical to ESG development. It will be managed by Gabriele Foà and the firm's global credit team, who will also receive expertise from Antonio Volpin, senior investment director, and Simone Ragazzi, portfolio manager for the firm's Sustainable World fund, as well the ESG framework developed by Silvia Merler, head of ESG and policy research. The Algebris Sustainable Bond fund hold an Article 9 rating and will adopt a fundamental, bottom-up approach, and is syst...