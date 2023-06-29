LF Odey Portfolio fund to be wound up

Link Fund Solutions has commenced the process of winding up the LF Odey Portfolio fund, it said in an investor letter seen by International Investment's sister brand Investment Week. LFS, which is the authorised corporate director of the fund, said that after careful consideration and with agreement from BNY Mellon as depositary of the company, it will not reopen the fund and will terminate it "as soon as practicable". Cash will be returned to shareholders at the earliest opportunity, it added. Platforms under FCA scrutiny over Odey AM funds offering - reports LFS explained the ...
