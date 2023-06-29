Columbia Threadneedle EMEA CEO Nick Ring to retire after 34-year career

Nick Ring, CEO of Columbia Threadneedle's EMEA business, is set to retire at the end of the year, following a 34-year career in the investment industry. Ring was appointed to lead Columbia Threadneedle's EMEA business as CEO in 2019, returning to the firm after a four year spell as global head of distribution for Jupiter Asset Management. Prior to this, he served as global head of product at Threadneedle Asset Management for seven years. He also held roles with Northern Trust Wealth Management, Northern Trust Global Investments and KPMG. Since his appointment as CEO, he has seen the b...