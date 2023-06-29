Columbia Threadneedle EMEA CEO Nick Ring to retire after 34-year career

Nick Ring, CEO of Columbia Threadneedle's EMEA business, is set to retire at the end of the year, following a 34-year career in the investment industry. Ring was appointed to lead Columbia Threadneedle's EMEA business as CEO in 2019, returning to the firm after a four year spell as global head of distribution for Jupiter Asset Management. Prior to this, he served as global head of product at Threadneedle Asset Management for seven years. He also held roles with Northern Trust Wealth Management, Northern Trust Global Investments and KPMG. Since his appointment as CEO, he has seen the b...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes