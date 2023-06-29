European Union preps framework to launch digital euro

The European Commission set out plans on 28 June to create a legislative framework for launching a digital euro alongside safeguards on cash payments in the 20 member states that use the currency. It said that while 60% of people surveyed would like to continue to have the option to use cash, an increasing number of people are choosing to pay digitally, using cards and applications issued by banks and other digital and financial firms. A legislative proposal on the legal tender of euro cash to safeguard the role of cash, ensure it is widely accepted as a means of payment and remains...