14 worldwide businesses face industry experts at Isle of Man FinTech Innovation Challenge Finale 

Fourteen businesses from across the globe later today (29 June) face their industry peers as they present cutting-edge solutions at the Isle of Man's FinTech Innovation Challenge Finale event. In a statement, Digital Isle of Man and Finance Isle of Man said that following a rigorous selection process, 14 finalists emerged from a global pool of applicants, all aiming to have their solutions to some of the Island's pressing FinTech needs chosen by the esteemed panel of judges who are drawn from leading financial and digital technology businesses in the Isle of Man. This pioneering initi...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes