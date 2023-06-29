14 worldwide businesses face industry experts at Isle of Man FinTech Innovation Challenge Finale 

Fourteen businesses from across the globe later today (29 June) face their industry peers as they present cutting-edge solutions at the Isle of Man's FinTech Innovation Challenge Finale event. In a statement, Digital Isle of Man and Finance Isle of Man said that following a rigorous selection process, 14 finalists emerged from a global pool of applicants, all aiming to have their solutions to some of the Island's pressing FinTech needs chosen by the esteemed panel of judges who are drawn from leading financial and digital technology businesses in the Isle of Man. This pioneering initi...