GAM sells loss-making Lux and Swiss-based third-party FM services businesses 

GAM said on 29 June it has entered into definitive agreements to sell its loss-making third-party fund management services businesses in Luxembourg and Switzerland to Carne Group. The GAM Board said in the statement they "believes that the Transactions are in the interests of all stakeholders of GAM and represent the implementation of an important part of the Board's strategic review". The purchase price, which reflects the reduced assets under management and loss-making nature of the FMS Businesses, is €2.25m for the Luxembourg business and CHF0.5m for the Swiss business, both subj...