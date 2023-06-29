Ocorian acquires Hong Kong's A-Pass in 'significant scale' Asia expansion plan

Ocorian, the specialist global provider of services to financial institutions, asset managers, corporate and high net-worth individuals, has acquired A-Pass in Hong Kong. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approval, it said in a statement on 28 June. Ocorian's global network of Funds, Capital Markets, Corporate and Private Client specialists deliver tailored entity administration, fiduciary and compliance services. It said the acquisition adds significant scale to Ocorian's existing business in Asia creating a combined business with the ability to serve a broader range...