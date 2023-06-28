Columbia Threadneedle Investments unveils global social bond fund

Columbia Threadneedle Investments has launched a new social bond fund, managed by the firm's social bond team and led by fixed income senior portfolio manager Tammie Tang. The CT Global Social Bond Fund launched today (28 June) and aims to use the growing size of the bond market to target social outcomes. The fund joins similar strategies from Columbia Threadneedle, which are focused on the UK and Europe and utilise the firm's existing methodology to determine the suitability of bonds through a social rating. Pacific Asset Management partners with Australian credit manager to bui...