Columbia Threadneedle Investments unveils global social bond fund

Columbia Threadneedle Investments has launched a new social bond fund, managed by the firm's social bond team and led by fixed income senior portfolio manager Tammie Tang. The CT Global Social Bond Fund launched today (28 June) and aims to use the growing size of the bond market to target social outcomes. The fund joins similar strategies from Columbia Threadneedle, which are focused on the UK and Europe and utilise the firm's existing methodology to determine the suitability of bonds through a social rating. Pacific Asset Management partners with Australian credit manager to bui...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes