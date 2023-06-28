EU-style wealth tax en route to the UK?

With a UK Labour government there is a fear that the well-off may well be called upon to stump up in the form of new taxes, perhaps taking inspiration from overseas, says Jason Porter, director of specialist expat financial advisory firm Blevins Franks. A possibility might be a wealth tax - an annual tax on the value of national or worldwide capital assets. In some countries, the band of assets it is charged upon is restricted - commonly to real estate - while in others there is a much wider scope. In all cases the tax is payable each year. For those bearing the brunt, it becomes just...