EU-style wealth tax en route to the UK?

With a UK Labour government there is a fear that the well-off may well be called upon to stump up in the form of new taxes, perhaps taking inspiration from overseas, says Jason Porter, director of specialist expat financial advisory firm Blevins Franks. A possibility might be a wealth tax - an annual tax on the value of national or worldwide capital assets. In some countries, the band of assets it is charged upon is restricted - commonly to real estate - while in others there is a much wider scope. In all cases the tax is payable each year. For those bearing the brunt, it becomes just...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes