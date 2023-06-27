Christine Lagarde declares ECB will continue to raise interest rates in July

The European Central Bank is willing to continue its hawkish quantitative tightening policy of raising interest rates next month, president of the ECB Christine Lagarde has said. Speaking at the ECB Forum on Central Banking 2023 in Portugal today (27 June), the ECB president said: "Barring a material change to the outlook, we will continue to increase rates in July." Euro area annual inflation was 6.1% in May 2023, down from 7% in April, with the ECB targeting a 2% level, along with other major central banks. Andrew Bailey: 'We are not desiring a recession but we will do what is n...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes