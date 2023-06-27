Odey AM in 'advanced talks' to transfer European funds to SW Mitchell Capital

Odey Asset Management is in "advanced talks" to transfer four funds to European equities investment boutique SW Mitchell Capital, it said in an investor letter seen by International Investment's sister brand Investment Week. The funds in question are the LF Brook Continental European, Brook European Focus, Odey Pan European and Brook European Absolute Focus funds. Fund manager Oliver Kelton will follow the funds and join SW Mitchell Capital. Odey AM said the discussions are subject to due diligence and approvals by the necessary fund board, authorised corporate director and regulat...