Odey AM in 'advanced talks' to transfer European funds to SW Mitchell Capital

Odey Asset Management is in "advanced talks" to transfer four funds to European equities investment boutique SW Mitchell Capital, it said in an investor letter seen by International Investment's sister brand Investment Week. The funds in question are the LF Brook Continental European, Brook European Focus, Odey Pan European and Brook European Absolute Focus funds. Fund manager Oliver Kelton will follow the funds and join SW Mitchell Capital. Odey AM said the discussions are subject to due diligence and approvals by the necessary fund board, authorised corporate director and regulat...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes