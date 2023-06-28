Singapore adviser network Navigator partners with Fullerton FM to grow investment range

Navigator Investment Services, an integrated investment company by Singlife, has partnered Fullerton Fund Management to bring investors in Singapore a wider range of high-quality investment solutions. The "exclusive collaboration demonstrates Navigator's commitment to continuously improve its product suite, to better serve investors on their wealth journey", it said in a statement on 28 June. Navigator said the collaboration continued its mission to empower advisers to deliver holistic wealth advisory to investors. The partnership was also a natural extension of the existing rela...