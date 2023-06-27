UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will sign a memorandum of understanding with the European Union to establish a relationship on financial services. The agreement was originally announced back in May, and is expected to be signed by Hunt while he is in Brussels for a series of meetings with the European Commission. EU and UK eye closer financial services regulatory cooperation with Brexit agreement Under the deal, the UK and EU will create a platform to discuss regulatory cooperation on financial services issues, which will include sharing information, coordinate on joint challenges and is...