Titan Wealth acquires Square Mile

Titan Wealth has entered a deal to acquire Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research and the firm's £2.6bn in model portfolio services assets under management, subject to regulatory approval. According to a statement from Titan, all staff, including its 21 research analysts, will be retained from Square Mile and the firm will continue to operate under its own brand. Square Mile's senior team, including CEO Richard Romer-Lee, will become joint head of Titan's investment management division. He will be joined by Square Mile's CIO Mark Harries, COO Lisa Juniper, strategic relatio...