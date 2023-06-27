 Interest rates, innovations and evolutions in fund management

The asset management industry is always in a state of flux and recent developments in this sector are no exception. One of the most significant ongoing trends is the current interest rate cycle, which has had a profound impact on private markets, says Andrea Lennon, Country head Ireland, Crestbridge. Private markets experienced considerable shifts in 2022 as central banks raised interest rates and grappled with global inflation. After positive performance in 2021, the first half of 2022 nearly matched the previous year's returns. However, the second half saw a substantial decline in dea...