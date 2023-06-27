STM Group sees 7.5% rise in reported revenues for 2022

STM Group's reported revenue rose 7.5% from £22.4m to £24.1m with recurring revenues accounting for the bulk (91%) of this figure, according to its audited final results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2022. In a statement on 27 June, STM further highlighted that all personal pension businesses (with the exclusion of the Mercer acquisition) were now on one administration system, and the launch of the Malta occupational pension on a straight through processing technology. The multi-jurisdictional business also reported that corporate pensions (auto-enrolment) effectively negated mo...