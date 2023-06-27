Pacific Asset Management partners with Australian credit fund manager

London-based Pacific Asset Management (PAM) and Coolabah Capital Investments, a global active credit fund manager, have partnered to bring Coolabah's credit trading expertise to an increasingly international client base. In a statement today (27 June) PAM will add Coolabah's highly active credit fund management and trading expertise to its existing equity, multi-asset and macro rates capability and will provide Coolabah access to PAM's $c4.7bn UCITS regulated fund umbrella alongside its wholesale and institutional client distribution channels. Coolabah Capital Investments is an active...