AI tool vows to fix adviser issues where other tech has failed﻿

Fintech business Aveni has launched a new platform it says will help boost the productivity of advisers by up to three times. The new platform, Aveni Assist, is an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant and will support the financial advice market on administrative tasks. The aim of the new tool is to allow advisers to spend more time with their clients whilst the AI completes administrative tasks. Aveni Assist has been designed to cut adviser administrative tasks down from three hours to around 30 minutes. The platform has been developed Aveni's natural language processing expe...