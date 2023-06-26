Söderberg & Partners raises capital to ramp up UK expansion﻿

Scandinavian independent financial advice and management business Söderberg & Partners raises new funding to support its expansion plans in the UK. The advice firm which recently appointed former Novia executives to lead its UK team, has said it has more than doubled in size since 2019. In an effort to partner with up to 1,000 advisers in the UK within the next five years under the sub brand Söderberg & Partners Wealth Management, the firm hired Novia co-founder Bill Vasilieff as chair and former Novia chief operating officer Nick Raine as chief executive earlier this year (14 Februar...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes