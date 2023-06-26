Söderberg & Partners raises capital to ramp up UK expansion﻿

Scandinavian independent financial advice and management business Söderberg & Partners raises new funding to support its expansion plans in the UK. The advice firm which recently appointed former Novia executives to lead its UK team, has said it has more than doubled in size since 2019. In an effort to partner with up to 1,000 advisers in the UK within the next five years under the sub brand Söderberg & Partners Wealth Management, the firm hired Novia co-founder Bill Vasilieff as chair and former Novia chief operating officer Nick Raine as chief executive earlier this year (14 Februar...