Entries for the International Investment Awards 2023 are now open

The 24th Annual International Investment Awards 2023 have been launched today.

The International Investment Awards - now in their 24th year - and by some way the longest-running event of their kind in the industry, are now open for entrants for advisers and providers alike.

There are more than 30 categories covering the full spectrum of the industry from life and pensions to fintech to trusts and private banking and a host of funds, products and adviser categories.

The majority of the awards are decided via submitted entries and selected by our panel of expert judges, with some also

including an additional readers' vote element.

This year, in the full category listing, alongside the usual highly-contested favourites, such as or global regional awards for client service and best practice for both advisers and providers and personality of the year, we have introduced some new categories including:

Best Employee Benefits Solution

Excellence in Citizenship Services

Gary Robinson, pictured right, publisher, International Investment, said: "We are proud that these awards are the longest-running in our industry - by some way - and are seen as the Oscars of the international financial services industry.

"We had record entries last year and expect another busy year with many advisers and providers keen to compete once again. We are always blown away by the entries, but also the fact that thousands of readers take part in helping us judge the dual vote categories, as they have in previous years and we expect this year to be no different."

"We are, as always, forever grateful for the support of our awards sponsors Hansard, Isle of Man Insurtech, RL360 and Utmost."

The awards ceremony will premiere on the 12th October 2023.

Deadline for all entries is August 11, 2023.