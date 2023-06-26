ISSB launches long-awaited sustainability accounting standards in world first

Sian Barnett Wike
clock • 5 min read

In a "frontier-crossing" release this morning (26 June), the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) has launched its long-awaited set of global sustainability-related disclosure standards for capital markets. The International Financial Reporting Standards Sustainability Disclosure Standards, S1 and S2 (IFRS S1 and S2), are designed to enable sustainability-related reporting to be used alongside annual statements and accounts at a global level, for the first time.   Speaking at the release of the standards this morning, Sue Lloyd, vice-chair of ISSB, described the release...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Sian Barnett Wike
Author spotlight

Sian Barnett Wike

View profile
More from Sian Barnett Wike

European Commission confirms crackdown on ESG ratings providers

Investment bodies react to new UK Green Finance Strategy