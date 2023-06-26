ISSB launches long-awaited sustainability accounting standards in world first

In a "frontier-crossing" release this morning (26 June), the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) has launched its long-awaited set of global sustainability-related disclosure standards for capital markets. The International Financial Reporting Standards Sustainability Disclosure Standards, S1 and S2 (IFRS S1 and S2), are designed to enable sustainability-related reporting to be used alongside annual statements and accounts at a global level, for the first time. Speaking at the release of the standards this morning, Sue Lloyd, vice-chair of ISSB, described the release...