Which property taxes can clients expect in a move to Europe?

Client buying property? Selling property? Downsizing? What tax would they pay in our favourite places in the EU? asks Jason Porter, director of specialist expat financial advisory firm Blevins Franks. The past decade or two has seen property owners who dispose of their real estate in the UK suffer reductions in the reliefs and exemptions that were previously available to them. At the same time, many look longingly towards a holiday home in sunny southern Europe, or even something more permanent as a means of escaping ever higher capital taxes in the UK, or the threat of a dreaded wea...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes