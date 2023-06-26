Which property taxes can clients expect in a move to Europe?

Client buying property? Selling property? Downsizing? What tax would they pay in our favourite places in the EU? asks Jason Porter, director of specialist expat financial advisory firm Blevins Franks. The past decade or two has seen property owners who dispose of their real estate in the UK suffer reductions in the reliefs and exemptions that were previously available to them. At the same time, many look longingly towards a holiday home in sunny southern Europe, or even something more permanent as a means of escaping ever higher capital taxes in the UK, or the threat of a dreaded wea...