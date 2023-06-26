Ex-financial adviser gets permanent ban after 48 unauthorised client platform deals

Australia Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) has permanently banned former Perth financial adviser John Talbot Wertheimer from engaging in any credit activities and from providing any financial services. The permanent banning follows Wertheimer's conviction on 31 January 2023 for engaging in dishonest conduct and providing financial services without appropriate authorisation. Between 1 May 2020 and 21 May 2020, Wertheimer made 48 unauthorised transactions on the trading accounts of clients using the Netwealth online trading platform. Between 29 May 2020 and 22 July 2020, h...