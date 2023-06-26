Ex-financial adviser gets permanent ban after 48 unauthorised client platform deals

Australia Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) has permanently banned former Perth financial adviser John Talbot Wertheimer from engaging in any credit activities and from providing any financial services. The permanent banning follows Wertheimer's conviction on 31 January 2023 for engaging in dishonest conduct and providing financial services without appropriate authorisation. Between 1 May 2020 and 21 May 2020, Wertheimer made 48 unauthorised transactions on the trading accounts of clients using the Netwealth online trading platform. Between 29 May 2020 and 22 July 2020, h...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes