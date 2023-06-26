Jersey-based Affinity Private Wealth partners with FEIFA

The Federation of European IFAs (FEIFA) has formed an affiliation with Jersey-based investment company Affinity Private Wealth. The relationship will be headed up by Affinity's group director Ben Stott. Stott said: "Affinity is a wealth management business dedicated to the provision of responsible and sustainable investment solutions - and at the forefront of helping investors align their values with their wealth. "Through this relationship, the Affinity team will be able to showcase our expertise in this space and work with advisers to help clients align their values with their we...