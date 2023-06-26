Jersey-based Affinity Private Wealth partners with FEIFA

The Federation of European IFAs (FEIFA) has formed an affiliation with Jersey-based investment company Affinity Private Wealth. The relationship will be headed up by Affinity's group director Ben Stott. Stott said: "Affinity is a wealth management business dedicated to the provision of responsible and sustainable investment solutions - and at the forefront of helping investors align their values with their wealth. "Through this relationship, the Affinity team will be able to showcase our expertise in this space and work with advisers to help clients align their values with their we...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes