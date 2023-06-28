UK adviser calls for immediate withdrawal of generic pension guide 'misleading' expats

UK IFA Geraint Davies has called on the FCA and the Money Advice Service to either withdraw the generic consumer guides 'Your Pension -it's time to choose' and ‘Your Pension - Your Choices' or issue a revised version over-stamped suitable for UK tax residents only, and issue another version specifically for Overseas Residents. The current version is "confusing and even misleading" for those moving overseas or already expats in other countries, Davies argues. The managing director of Montfort International said he had counted "tax-free" 51 times in the April 2022 guide which was int...