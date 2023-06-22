Generative AI could hail the birth of the 'bionic financial adviser'

Could developments in generative AI herald the beginning of the era of bionic advice: a hybrid of human judgement backed by an all-knowing and intelligent assistant adviser? Ihab El-Saie explores the issues. The revolution in generative AI has triggered a frenzy of speculation about the future of regulated financial advice. The accessibility of the GPT engine through the freely available ChatGPT has had the powerful effect of convincing any remaining sceptics that change is upon us. Could this herald the beginning of the era of bionic advice: a hybrid of human judgement backed by an a...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes