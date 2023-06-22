Generative AI could hail the birth of the 'bionic financial adviser'

Could developments in generative AI herald the beginning of the era of bionic advice: a hybrid of human judgement backed by an all-knowing and intelligent assistant adviser? Ihab El-Saie explores the issues. The revolution in generative AI has triggered a frenzy of speculation about the future of regulated financial advice. The accessibility of the GPT engine through the freely available ChatGPT has had the powerful effect of convincing any remaining sceptics that change is upon us. Could this herald the beginning of the era of bionic advice: a hybrid of human judgement backed by an a...