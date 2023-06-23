Grey-listed UAE awaits FATF update amid lobbying reports

The US and a mix of European countries are lobbying Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to remove the UAE from its money-laundering grey list, according to a report by Politico. FATF is set to give a press conference this afternoon (23 June) to update its grey and black lists, with the UAE and other countries including the Cayman Islands hoping for positive news. Experts with FATF's International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG), had recently raised concerns about the reliability of information the UAE provided as part of its efforts to get off the grey list. But representatives from G...