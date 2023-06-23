Swiss central bank calls for review of banking regulations after Credit Suisse downfall

The Swiss National Bank is calling on authorities to draw on the "crucial" lessons learned from the Credit Suisse rescue to review banking regulations. "The experience with Credit Suisse shows the need for a review of the Too-Big-To-Fail framework in order to facilitate early intervention," the SNB said in its 2023 financial stability report on Thursday (22 June). The central bank said measures need to be implemented to "strengthen banks' resilience" to prevent a loss of confidence wherever possible, and ensure a "broad range of effective options to stabilise, recover or wind down a ...