Global ETF flows remain steady in May

Global ETF flows remained steady in May, falling slightly to €42.1bn (£36.2bn) from €42.7bn (£36.7) in April, according to data from Amundi. Unlike April, when investors favoured fixed income, allocations to the asset class almost equalled equities in May, with inflows of €19.5bn and €18.2bn, respectively. Deep Dive: ETFs in 'early stages of growth' as assets exceed $10trn US and World large-cap equity took the top spot by sector, with inflows of €20.5bn, while investors pulled €6.8bn from large value stocks. European inflows European ETF flows fell to €7.2bn, with equity ...