EU risks 'suboptimal' consolidated tape, warn three trade bodies

EU asset managers, banks and brokers are today (23 June) urging policy makers not to concede to pressure which will lead to suboptimal outcomes in the review of the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID/R). Ahead of important trilogue negotiations taking place next week, the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME), the European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA), and the German Investment Funds Association (BVI) have issued a joint statement calling on the co-legislators to take an evidence-based, ambitious approach, even if that means that more time w...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes