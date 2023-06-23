EU risks 'suboptimal' consolidated tape, warn three trade bodies

EU asset managers, banks and brokers are today (23 June) urging policy makers not to concede to pressure which will lead to suboptimal outcomes in the review of the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID/R). Ahead of important trilogue negotiations taking place next week, the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME), the European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA), and the German Investment Funds Association (BVI) have issued a joint statement calling on the co-legislators to take an evidence-based, ambitious approach, even if that means that more time w...